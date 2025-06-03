Fire Safety
CAPT (Child Accident Prevention Trust)
Fire safety in the home
As part of the Government’s commitment to help prevent fatalities and injuries from accidental fire, the Home Office has relaunched their communications campaign to keep people safe in their homes via their Fire Kills initiative.
The campaign aims to raise awareness of everyday fire risks that are present in the home and encourage all householders in England to test their smoke alarms regularly.
