Baby Project

Carriers of Hope

Our primary focus is on supporting pregnant mothers and their families up to six months postnatal. Our goal is to ensure dignity and confidence during pregnancy and delivery through comprehensive support, delivered in four stages.

Assessment

We receive client referrals from various sources across Coventry. Our team conducts an initial welcome visit to assess the family’s needs. To make a referral, please see our Contact Us page.

Planning

Our services are client-centered, treating each case uniquely. We schedule a second home visit at a convenient time for the family. During this period, clients often have multiple hospital, midwifery, and GP appointments.

If you would like to speak to a member of our team please ring our office number 024 7666 7008

If you would like to refer a person or family to get help from us, please download the referral form and return it to referrals@carriersofhope.org.uk

