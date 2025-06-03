ROSPA - Accidents don't have to happen
Child Care Seats
The safest way for children to travel in cars is in a child car seat that is suitable for their weight and size, and is correctly fitted in the car.
This website will help you to:
- Understand the different types of child car seats
- Choose the most suitable child car seats for your children
- Ensure your child seats are fitted correctly in your car
- Comply with the law on how children should be carried in cars
- Understand how to carry other people's children safely