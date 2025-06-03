Child Care Seats

ROSPA logo

ROSPA - Accidents don't have to happen

Child Care Seats

The safest way for children to travel in cars is in a child car seat that is suitable for their weight and size, and is correctly fitted in the car.

This website will help you to:

  • Understand the different types of child car seats
  • Choose the most suitable child car seats for your children
  • Ensure your child seats are fitted correctly in your car
  • Comply with the law on how children should be carried in cars
  • Understand how to carry other people's children safely

 

Home | Child Car Seats

Published: 3rd June 2025

Warwickshire County Council News RSS feed
Update cookies preferences