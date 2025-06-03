Childline is yours – a free, private and confidential service where you can talk about anything. We’re here for you online, on the phone, anytime.

Childline

Childline is here to help anyone under 19 in the UK with any issue they’re going through.

You can talk about anything. Whether it’s something big or small, our trained counsellors are here to support you.

Childline is free, confidential and available any time, day or night. You can talk to us:

Whatever feels best for you.

Our counsellors are trained staff and volunteers. All sorts of people become Childline counsellors.

They’re all different ages and come from lots of different backgrounds. But what they all have in common is that they want to help young people.

A Childline counsellor:

will listen to you and is genuine, open and friendly

knows it takes courage to contact us and isn't easily shocked

knows about the problems young people can face

will let you take your time and won't judge you or put you down.

Facebook: Facebook

Instagram: Childline (@childline_official) • Instagram photos and videos

Tiktok: Childline (@childline) | TikTok