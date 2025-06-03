Market Hall museum achieves top tourist attraction ratings

A popular heritage attraction in Warwick town centre has achieved a standout score rating the quality of its services following a recent visit from VisitEngland.

Market Hall Museum, run by Warwickshire County Council’s Heritage & Culture Warwickshire service hosted a mystery shop visit during a very busy event day during the Easter holiday period in April.

The assessment by the mystery shopper was part of the VisitEngland Quality Attraction Scheme, a national scheme that assesses museums, heritage sites and visitor attractions across England.

The assessor was hugely complimentary of the standards of service they experienced during their visit with the museum achieving an overall score of 86 per cent. There were also standout individual scores for specific areas of the museum experience: staff – 86 per cent; attraction – 90 per cent; cleanliness – 96 per cent and retail – 95 per cent.

A score of 60 per cent is a pass, over 80 per cent is excellent and 90 per cent is very difficult to achieve.

Ayub Khan, Head of Communities, Libraries, Heritage and Registration said: “We are delighted that the Visit England mystery shopper was so complimentary of their recent visit to Market Hall museum. Their visit coincided with a very busy Fossil Hunter event so the museum was really buzzing. This meant a really busy day for the Market Hall team, but they took it in their stride and continued to deliver an excellent customer experience which was evidenced in our final overall rating of 86 per cent!”

The Market Hall Museum is located in Warwick town centre, it is a free attraction and welcomes over 80,000 visitors per year. It also provides an important activity hub for the community, hosting a wide range of groups and activities including Arty Tots, Knit and Natter and an annual programme of family learning and engagement activity.

Entry to Market Hall is free, for more information about Market Hall Museum including its opening hours and upcoming events programme visit: https://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/markethallmuseum