Warwickshire Registration Service celebrates 30 years of licensed ceremony venues

Warwickshire County Council’s Registration Service is proudly celebrating 30 years since the first licensed venue ceremony was held in the county - a major milestone that marked a new era of choice and flexibility for couples tying the knot.

Since 1995, thousands of couples have celebrated their special moments in some of the county’s most beautiful and unique venues. From stately castles to charming country houses, Warwickshire now boasts an extensive range of licensed venues for weddings, civil partnerships, vow renewals, and naming ceremonies.

The first ever licensed venue ceremony in Warwickshire took place on 4 August 1995 at The Belfry in Atherstone, followed closely by a ceremony at Salford Hall in Stratford-upon-Avon the next day. Before this landmark change in the law, couples were only able to have a religious ceremony or marry in a register office. The introduction of licensed venues transformed how and where couples could say “I do.”

Warwickshire Registration Service now offers a comprehensive online directory via the Ceremonies in Warwickshire website, helping couples browse a wide variety of stunning venues - from theatres and museums to luxury hotels and private estates.

Following a relaxation in the law, couples can now choose to have their legal ceremony anywhere within the boundary of a licensed venue.

Warwickshire Registration Service also offer their innovative Duo Ceremony package, where couples can choose the location for their celebratory ceremony and combine this with a legal ceremony at a registration office.

As part of the 30th anniversary celebration, the Registration Service invited couples who were married in 1995 to share their stories - and one such couple, Carolyn and Anthony from Rugby, have a wedding tale as unique as it is heartwarming.

Case Study: Carolyn and Anthony – A simple wedding, a lasting love

On a wintry Saturday, 16 December 1995, Carolyn and Anthony married in a no-fuss, joy-filled civil ceremony at Rugby Register Office. With just their children and two close friends in attendance - and no one else even aware of their plans - the couple pulled off what might be one of Warwickshire’s most charmingly understated weddings.

“We didn’t want a big event,” Carolyn shared. “It was my second wedding, and we were very laid-back. We hadn’t told anyone - not even our families.”

The couple arrived separately at the register office with their friends and children, who believed they were simply going for a pre-Christmas meal. The two registrars kindly cut their lunch break short to host the service early, even choosing Bryan Adams’ “Everything I Do (I Do It for You)” as the ceremony music. A single card from the registrars remains a treasured keepsake.

After the ceremony, the group headed to a local village pub for lunch and champagne before surprising Anthony’s family with the big news later that evening at his mother’s birthday dinner.

Their entire wedding day, from ceremony to celebration, cost under £300 - an amount almost unthinkable by today’s standards. “I love the fact we had a simple service that we enjoyed and remember with great affection,” Carolyn said.

Looking to the Future

Warwickshire Registration Service continues to support couples in creating ceremonies that reflect their personalities, values, and love stories - whether it’s an intimate garden ceremony, a grand event in a manor house, or a creative outdoor celebration with the Duo Ceremony option.

Bal Jacob, Warwickshire County Council’s Director of Workforce and Local Services, said:

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate 30 years of licensed ceremony venues in Warwickshire. This anniversary is not only a reflection of how far we’ve come, but also a celebration of the countless personal stories and joyful moments that have taken place across the county. Our Registration Service is committed to creating opportunities for couples and their families to enjoy meaningful, personalised ceremonies that will be remembered for a lifetime.”

To explore licensed venues and ceremony packages across Warwickshire, visit: Ceremonies in Warwickshire. Whether you’re planning a wedding, civil partnership, vow renewal, or naming ceremony, Warwickshire Registration Service is here to help you every step of the way.

If you are considering hosting ceremonies at your venue and would like to become a licensed ceremony site, please get in touch.

Contact:

Telephone: 0300 555 0255

Or visit: Contact us – Ceremonies in Warwickshire