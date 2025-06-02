Work for Fire Control - Jayne's story

35 years in the Fire and Rescue Service – and still loving every moment

I’ve been part of the Fire Service for 35 years now, and what a journey it’s been! I started out in 1990 with West Midlands Fire Service as a typist in the Word Processing Unit. From there, I took on various administrative roles over nine years, gaining experience across departments like Fire Prevention, Technical Services, and Operational Support.

In 1999, I decided I wanted a new challenge – something more hands-on, more dynamic. That’s when I trained to become a Fire Control Operator. It was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. I remained with West Midlands for 23 years, progressing through different roles and eventually stepping up into a Watch Manager position.

Then in 2022, purely out of curiosity, I visited Warwickshire Fire Control. As a local resident, I was keen to see how things worked here – how their Control Room operated and to meet some of the team. I thoroughly enjoyed the visit. So, when a vacancy came up, I went for it. I was fortunate to be offered an interview – and even more fortunate to be successful.

It was the right move. The welcome I received, and the support since, has been fantastic. While I had an amazing start to my Fire Control career in West Midlands, the time felt right to come back to my roots – to work closer to home, reduce my commute, and contribute to the safety of the community I live in.

I’ve now been with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue for almost three years, and I’m still learning every day. Although all Control Rooms have the same core purpose – to help save lives and protect property – every service does things a little differently. That alone has brought with it a steep, exciting learning curve.

Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity to complete a wide range of training to maintain my skills and support others – from leadership development and assessor training, to JESIP and the National Control Liaison Officer Course. I’m passionate about continuing to grow, and helping others do the same.

Our shift pattern in Control is 2 days (0700–1900), followed by 2 nights (1900–0700), then 4 days off – and no two shifts are ever the same. We never know what kind of incidents we’ll be faced with until the phone rings. But we remain calm and professional in a high-pressure environment – always ready to support our frontline colleagues and the public.

I’m immensely proud to work in Fire Control. It’s a role where you truly make a difference. Supporting people during their most difficult moments – and doing so from within my own community – is an incredible privilege. And even after 35 years, I can honestly say, I still love what I do.