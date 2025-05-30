Warwickshire County Council’s Leader announces Cabinet Portfolio Holders

Councillor Rob Howard, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, has today announced details of the Council’s new Cabinet, following his appointment as Leader at the Annual Meeting held on 16 May 2025.

The Cabinet Member for Transport and Planning will be confirmed shortly.

Talking about the new Cabinet, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Cllr Rob Howard said “Today, I’m pleased to introduce a new Cabinet, a team of individuals who bring energy, expertise, and a shared commitment to practical leadership. We believe this Cabinet brings a responsible, community focused administration, dedicated to delivering meaningful results. “The new Cabinet has been structured to reflect the strategic needs of Warwickshire’s residents, with key areas of focus including Adult Social Care and Health, Children’s Services, and Customer Services and Localities.”

At the meeting, the Leader of the Council also appointed Cllr Rob Howard and Cllr Mike Bannister to the Joint Negotiating Bodies. Cllr George Finch was appointed to the Adoption Panel. Cllr George Finch was appointed to the Fostering Panel.

Cllr Steven Shaw and Cllr Neil Garland were appointed to the Eastern Shires Purchasing Organisation (ESPO) Management Committee and Finance and Audit Committee.

Councillor Howard concluded: “We now have important work ahead, and we will be judged by how well we serve. We begin this new chapter with a clear sense of purpose and full confidence in our team. This is a new chapter for Warwickshire, and we are ready to deliver.”

For more information visit Committee details - Cabinet – Warwickshire County Council