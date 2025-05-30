Stratford District CPE Variation No.SKC01

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to make the above named Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, the effect of which will be to formalise School Keep Clear entrance markings.
Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council is proposing to make the above named Order, as described in the public notice below.
A copy of this notice, the proposed Order(s), any Order(s) to be revoked or varied, together with plans showing the lengths of road affected and a statement of the Council's reasons for proposing to make the Order can be inspected at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick.
Scheme Overview
Statement of Reason and Schedule (PDF, 138 KB)
Traffic Orders and Public Notices
Technical Plans
- GB81 Revision No. 0 (PDF, 262 KB)
- GN81 Revision No. 0 (PDF, 293 KB)
- HC15 Revision No. 2 (PDF, 301 KB)
- HD15 Revision No. 1 (PDF, 265 KB)
- HD75 Revision No. 2 (PDF, 270 KB)
- HE75 Revision No. 1 (PDF, 238 KB)
- HK36 Revision No. 0 (PDF, 273 KB)
- HL36 Revision No. 1 (PDF, 303 KB)
- HL59 Revision No. 0 (PDF, 217 KB)
- HM53 Revision No. 1 (PDF, 229 KB)
- HN53 Revision No. 0 (PDF, 267 KB)
- HQ36 Revision No. 2 (PDF, 469 KB)
- IA16 Revision No. 1 (PDF, 295 KB)
Enquiries
Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Emily Brough, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 410410).
Objections
Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Emily Brough, Project Lead Parking, Communities Directorate, Shire Hall Post Room, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL or sent by email to chminorworks@warwickshire.gov.uk using "School Keep Clear Markings Stratford District – Phase 1" as the subject. (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice.
Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by: 23rd June 2025.