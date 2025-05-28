£23,648 per annum pro rata

Housing 21 - Care Worker (Nights)

Warwick, Rohan Gardens

The vacancy

Hours: 18 hours per week

Shift Pattern: Night shifts to include alternate weekends.

Are you looking for a career that’s both rewarding and offers opportunities to develop, but dread the thought of a desk job?



Are you a people person who can strike up a conversation with anyone?

Do you want to finish work knowing you’ve made real a difference to someone’s life?



If this sounds like you – we’ve got the perfect match!



As a Care Worker with Housing 21 you’ll be part of a friendly, supportive team as you work together to support our residents. Once you’re at work that’s it – no travelling between calls as residents live independently in their own apartments within our schemes, which also offer communal lounges, gardens, cafés/bistros and hair salons for them to enjoy.



Working with familiar residents and colleagues every day, you’ll build strong relationships and feel part of the Extra Care family. We want to make sure you feel valued too and have developed our offer to set us apart from the wider care sector.

Our Care Workers:

• Are paid by the hour, not by the job. £12.96 per hour, full time equivalent £23,648 per annum (based on working 35 hours per week)

• Receive benefits including Holiday Pay, Occupational Sick Pay, Maternity Pay and access to our Health Cash Plan

• Will be supported to achieve relevant qualifications

• Can join our Extra Care Academy - support and training to progress into management

Is it for me?

You don’t need experience or any qualifications to be a Care Worker; just a positive attitude and kind manner. In fact, if you have ever cared for a relative or friend, raised children, or helped a neighbour with shopping or gardening you have already displayed a lot of the skills we require!

We offer full training together with recognised qualifications and, if you want to take your career in care a step further, joining our Extra Care Academy can help you progress into a management role. Many of our Managers and Assistant Managers in Extra Care started out as Care Workers in our schemes.

All you need is:

• To be kind and friendly

• Good written and verbal English communication skills

• Commitment to undertake necessary further training

• A genuine desire to help people

• Reliability and flexibility

• The ability to use your initiative

• To remain calm under pressure

About the role

Everyone is different but what stays the same is our commitment to offering high standards of care to all our residents regardless of their care needs – enabling them to live their best lives.

Our residents tell us how important our Care Workers are to them, being a friendly face, brightening their day and helping to make life worth living by doing the simplest of things. Tasks can include:

• Supporting with household and domestic tasks, such as laundry, shopping, cleaning, and financial transactions such as paying bills.

• Making meals, drinks and snacks where necessary.

• Encouraging and enabling residents to follow agreed care plans.

• Assisting residents with getting up in the morning, providing personal care including washing / bathing and dressing; helping with undressing and going to bed in the evening, as well as providing help and ensuring medication is taken as required.

• Putting resident wellbeing at the heart of the service, going the extra mile to ensure our residents can live their best lives and ensuring managers and key agencies are kept informed of progress.

The benefits

At Housing 21 we’re proud to be bucking the trend as a care provider we offer a range of impressive benefits including:

• Holiday Pay

• Occupational Sick Pay

• Occupational Maternity Pay

• Health Cash Plan

• Blue Light Card (offering discounts across retail, hospitality and leisure)

• Car Lease Scheme

• Cycle to Work Scheme

• Uniform provided

• Employee Assistance Programme

• 50p hourly enhancement for all Level 2

• Training and development to fulfil your career aspirations

An offer of employment will be subject to the satisfactory completion of an enhanced disclosure check, satisfactory references, and induction training.



Closing Date for applications 4 June, with interviews being held 9 June 2025

Due to the nature of this role this advert may close earlier than the closing date listed and once sufficient applications have been received. Please apply early to avoid disappointment.

About us

We know that great people make a great organisation, which is why we put people at the heart of everything we do. You are as valuable to us as our corporate employees, which is why we offer occupational sick pay, occupational maternity and paternity pay and benefits such as the Blue Light Card to all our Extra Care employees.

At Housing 21 we pride ourselves on being passionate about people and are committed to investing in those who work for us to help them to be the best they can be.

When you work for us, you will be joining an organisation that holds the Investors in People Platinum standard and was rated the UK’s third Best Place to Work in 2024 by Glassdoor. Our people are our foundation, and we know how important it is to support them to do what they do best, whether through flexible working, learning new skills or being part of a friendly and supportive workplace culture. You shouldn’t have to choose between a career and care, and we want to support you to advance your career with us, which is why we have a dedicated learning pathway through our Extra Care Academy that could lead to future roles with salaries of £50,000! A career in care means you can make a difference and help our residents to live independently in their own homes.

We are incredibly proud of the culture we have created and celebrate the positive difference we make to society. If you think you’re ready for a new challenge and able to make a difference, then come and join us!

