Family fun for May half-term in Warwickshire

Has the half-term school holiday crept up on you? There are still lots of free and low-cost things to do and time to plan.

Children of all ages and abilities can be kept busy, healthy, and happy in May half-term with a wide variety of events and activities in Warwickshire.

Get outdoors with Warwickshire Country Parks, where families can enjoy ranger-led activities such as pond dipping, minibeast hunting, and den building. There’s also a new Child Friendly Warwickshire Trail at Pooley Country Park, which is free to enter with a small prize for all. In addition, all are invited to visit Kingsbury Water Park for an anniversary fun day on 28 May, which also offers a range of free family activities. Find out more and book tickets via Eventbrite.

Keep learning with museums and libraries. Get involved during May half-term with a free fossil trail at Market Hall Museum in Warwick - discover all the details here. Warwickshire Libraries are celebrating what they love the most - books! Share your book reviews, design a book cover and spend some time choosing your next exciting read. Read (see what we did there?) all about it and see the events here.

The Warwickshire SEND Local Offer Facebook page is a great place to look for activities for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

For additional events and activities, as well as last minute childcare information and links to family services and support, visit the Family Information Services website.

John Coleman, Director of Children and Families at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“There are many fantastic things to do in Warwickshire during May half-term, including plenty of free and low-cost activities from Warwickshire County Council. This supports our child-friendly ambition for a county where children are happy and healthy. A great example is the new Child Friendly Trail at Pooley Country Park – a way to explore the park and enjoy the benefits of active time outdoors while keeping children engaged and having fun.”