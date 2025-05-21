Jordan’s journey towards support and employment

Tailored support and interventions from Warwickshire’s Supported Employment Service (WSES) can transform lives.

As shown by the impact the service has made to Jordan, supporting him to grow in confidence and move closer to employment.

Warwickshire Supported Employment Service is designed to support Warwickshire’s young people and adults with autism and/or learning disabilities with an aspiration for paid work. Through WSES, Jordan was referred to WorkWell - an initiative to support individuals across Coventry and Warwickshire with mental health or health-related barriers to find or retain employment – and was supported by journey guide, James.

Working with James, Jordan created a person-centred action plan detailing the steps he will take to help reach his goal of employment and was referred and signposted to a range of services based on his individual needs. Jordan was referred to Talking Therapies to help build his confidence, along with Sycamore Counselling and CASS to help him move towards work. Together, this allowed Jordan to make an informed choice to engage with the support, with his journey guide supporting him every step of the way.

To help build Jordan’s confidence alongside promoting a healthy lifestyle, James supported Jordan to attend Boxing Clever in Nuneaton where they offer a supportive environment for individuals with complex needs, disabilities, and challenging home lives.

Lee, the founder of Boxing Clever, said:

"Our goal is to create a safe and encouraging space where everyone can thrive and develop skills that will help them in their personal and professional lives, Jordan has done really well and that's down to his commitment and enthusiasm, we've just given him the platform. It’s been a pleasure watching his confidence and drive grow.” Jordan added: "I’ve received a range of support through James at WorkWell and the WSES team. From therapy and counselling through to Boxing Clever, they’ve all helped to build my confidence and learn new skills that will help me in my journey towards employment."

Following the guidance from James through the WorkWell programme Jordan has built a solid foundation of mental health support and confidence building activities to prepare him to engage in job searching. Once at this stage, James re-engaged the WSES team to support Jordan towards employment.

David Ayton- Hill, Director of Economy and Place, said:

“Jordan's journey is a testament to the power of comprehensive support and tailored interventions. With continued guidance and encouragement, Jordan is on a promising path towards improved mental health and meaningful employment. “The Work Well programme has shown the benefits of connecting individuals with their local communities and ensuring that complicated referrals and assessments do not create a barrier to vital services being accessed.”

Jordan’s WSES journey guide Jodie Kilworth added:

"Jordan's growth in confidence and positivity has been remarkable, thanks to the personalised support from James and Workwell. The seamless referrals and communication within the Skills Hub have greatly benefited him. Jordan has actively participated in various activities, including a team-building workshop, an Industry Tour, and a job interview. The future looks promising as he continues his journey towards paid employment."

To find out more about WorkWell,visit skillshub.warwickshire.gov.uk/workwell

To find out more about WSES, visit skillshub.warwickshire.gov.uk/supportive-employers-1/warwickshire-supported-employment-service

Boxing Clever information page: https://www.facebook.com/boxingcleveracademy123

