Supporting the next generation of motorcyclists through the rider education portal

Warwickshire County Council Road Safety Education, in collaboration with Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership, announces launch of a new Warwickshire Riders Education Portal.

Warwickshire Road Safety Education Team is excited to announce the launch of its new Warwickshire Riders Education Portal, an online initiative designed to support the next generation of motorcyclists.

Working in collaboration with Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership the portal is one of the projects being developed to help Warwickshire reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on the county’s roads by 50% by 2030.

The Warwickshire Riders Education Portal offers a range of information, advice and resources tailored to young people aged 16 – 24 years who are thinking about learning to ride and to those who have recently passed their Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) test. A suite of digital resources is now available on the portal, developed in partnership with Moto Central, focusing on essential motorcycle Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). These short videos offer practical guidance on critical safety gear—including helmets, jackets, trousers, gloves, and boots—highlighting the vital role each item plays in protecting riders and promoting safer journeys.

Mark Ryder, Executive Director for Communities, said: “This new Warwickshire Riders Education Portal is a vital step forward in our commitment to road safety.

“By providing accessible, high-quality educational resources and training opportunities, particularly for young riders, we are empowering the next generation of motorcyclists to make safer choices. This collaborative initiative is a testament to our dedication to reducing casualties on our roads and ensuring that Warwickshire's riders have the knowledge and skills they need for a lifetime of safe journeys."

Motorcyclists continue to be one of the most vulnerable groups on Warwickshire’s roads, with a significant proportion of those killed or seriously

injured involving riders. Between 2019 and 2023, there were 73 injury collisions involving motorcyclists aged 16 to 20 riding 50–125cc bikes in Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Road Safety Education Team with support of the partnership, has partnered with industry and road safety experts to create content that improves knowledge and skills to encourage safer riding and behaviours for life.

As part of a wider road safety initiative, the Warwickshire Road Safety Education Team – supported by Phoenix Motorcycle Training – is offering access to part-funded practical training for young riders who complete the DVSA Ridefree course.

In addition, motorcyclists will be signposted to the free Biker Down training, delivered by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, which provides essential skills in scene management and first aid.

The Warwickshire Road Safety Education Team is committed to making motorcycle training more accessible and affordable, while helping riders enhance their skills and stay safe on the roads.

For more information about the rider education portal, please email roadsafetyeducation@warwickshire.gov.uk

To keep up to date with the latest news, please follow the road safety partnership on Facebook: @WarwickshireRoadSafet