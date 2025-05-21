Warwickshire SENDIAS - Empowering Families of Children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities 

SEND families are being urged to take advantage of a range of free, impartial, and confidential support service designed to help them understand the SEND system and access the support they need.

Warwickshire SEND Information, Advice and Support Service (SENDIAS) provides essential guidance to parents, carers, and young people. The service offers accurate legal information and impartial advice, helping families understand their rights and responsibilities under the SEND Code of Practice, thus enabling them to make informed decisions and actively participate in their SEND journey.

To access the service, families are encouraged to leave a message on the dedicated helpline, and a team member will return their call. The team aims to respond within 3 to 5 working days, depending on demand, and always strives to offer timely and helpful support.

Ross Caws, Head of SEND and Inclusion at Warwickshire County Council said:

“It is important that parents, carers and young people have access to independent advice and guidance regarding SEND, and SENDIAS provide that role for Warwickshire. We encourage all schools and education settings to work with and signpost to SENDIAS to help parents, carers and young people navigate the system.'

Talking about the impact of the service, Elaine Harvey, Warwickshire SENDIAS Service Manager said:

“SENDIAS is a lifeline for many Warwickshire families. We’re here to ensure that no one feels alone in their journey. Whether it’s understanding the SEND process, preparing for meetings, or accessing the right support, we’re here to help.”

Families are also encouraged to explore other key services available in Warwickshire including Warwickshire Family Information Service, Warwickshire SEND Local Offer, Coventry and Warwickshire Community Autism Support Service and Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice.

For more information about Warwickshire SENDIAS visit www.warwickshiresendiass.co.uk