Mill Street, Harbury - Chestnut Tree Removal

Warwickshire County Council hereby gives notice of its proposal to remove one street tree to facilitate the installation of underground drainage pipes adjacent to the Doctors Surgery on Mill Street, Harbury, following issues with blockages.

A copy of this notice, together with plans showing the location of the proposed street tree to be removed and proposed replacement tree are available to view at the Main Reception at Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick CV34 4RL and online.

The removal compromises of one semi-mature highway Chestnut tree located on Mill Street which forms part of a group of three Chestnuts.

The Chestnut tree identified in the plan is situated directly on top of the junction point for the drainage system and where the new drainage system will link up to.

Alternate routes have been considered for the new drainage system but these have been deemed unviable due to the location next to private access and additional adjacent vegetation.

Site map

The new planting location can be viewed on the plan.

Site plan (JPG, 77 KB)

Objections and Representations

Any objections or representations to these proposals, should be put in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, and must be sent to Clint Parker. Communities Directorate, Shire Hall Post Room, Rear of Shire Hall, Northgate Street, Warwick, CV34 4RL (telephone number - 01926 413468) or by email to forestry@warwickshire.gov.uk using the subject “Drainage Installation Mill Street, Harbury” (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published.

For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 18 June 2025.