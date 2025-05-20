Rogue builder pleads guilty to defrauding Leamington Spa resident

A rogue builder who took advantage of a Leamington Spa resident has pleaded guilty to fraud following a successful investigation and prosecution undertaken by Warwickshire County Council Trading S...

A rogue builder who took advantage of a Leamington Spa resident has pleaded guilty to fraud following a successful investigation and prosecution undertaken by Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards.

Jonathan Rhys Lomas pleaded guilty to being party to the carrying on of a business, JD Lomas and Sons, for a fraudulent purpose.

Between the 30th March 2023 and the 6th June 2023, this included falsely claiming that an application to building control for a garage conversion had been made when it had not, and taking payment from the consumer when there was no prospect of carrying out those works or refunding the monies.

It also included giving the false impression that he had the ability to carry out building and electrical work when he did not, and giving the false impression that he would return to complete works at the consumer’s home when he did not intend to do so.

He also falsely stated that he had spent £10,000 on materials for the work at the consumer’s home, and falsely stating in correspondence with the consumer that he was trying to get someone else to complete the work when he was not.

At Coventry Crown Court on Wednesday 7th May 2025, Jonathan Rhys Lomas, aged 49 of Tatnall Grove, Warwick, pleaded guilty to three offences contrary to the Fraud Act 2006. He will be sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on 4th June 2025.

Warwickshire County Council’s Executive Director for Communities, Mark Ryder, said:

“This case is a clear example of Warwickshire County Council’s commitment to tackle those who take advantage of unsuspecting or vulnerable residents.

“Warwickshire Trading Standards will continue to take action against rogue traders to protect and support residents in our community, by raising awareness of the activities of rogue traders, supporting residents when rogue traders arrive on their doorstep, and investigating and prosecuting perpetrators.”

You can report rogue traders in Warwickshire to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133. This information is shared with Trading Standards in order that officers can deal with breaches of criminal law.

You can use approved trader schemes to find traders that are vetted and Trading Standards approved, visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/approvedtraders.