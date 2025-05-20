Stratford businesses fail in operation to check underage sales of vapes

Businesses in Stratford-upon-Avon have failed test purchases of vapes by young people in a joint operation between Warwickshire Trading Standards and Warwickshire Police.

A total of seven commercial properties in the town were visited. Five businesses were visited to purchase vapes and four of those failed the test by selling vapes to underage volunteers without asking for ID. A further two shops were visited to attempt to buy alcohol, but both refused the sale.

Police officers from Stratford’s Safer Neighbourhoods Team joined Warwickshire Trading Standards officers for the day to conduct the operation, with the aim of checking whether the law that bans the sale of vapes and alcohol to under 18s was being upheld.

Warwickshire Police are supporting Warwickshire Trading Standards in holding the businesses to account for selling vapes illegally to young people.

It is illegal to sell vapes and alcohol to under 18s and for adults to buy them on their behalf. Like cigarettes, vapes and vaping products contain nicotine and are age restricted.

If you know of any person or business that sells vapes, tobacco or alcohol illegally, you can report them to Warwickshire Trading Standards through the Citizens Advice online portal at www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer or by calling 0808 223 1133.

Vaping is not risk-free and is not recommended for non-smokers, especially young people under the age of 18.

The long-term side effects of vaping are yet unknown. Short term effects of vaping include coughing, headaches, dizziness, and sore throats.

Warwickshire County Council’s Executive Director for Communities, Mark Ryder, said:

“Warwickshire County Council takes the safety and wellbeing of young people very seriously, so we are taking action to prevent illegal sales and supporting individuals to quit vaping with our public health ‘stop vaping’ services.”

Stratford Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) Sergeant Clair Price said: “We were very pleased to be able to support our colleagues in Trading Standards as they ensure businesses across the town are playing their part in protecting young people from harm.

“It is rare that this number of businesses fail in test purchasing operations. While we’re disappointed, we’re pleased to be able to assist with holding those businesses to account.

“We look forward to continuing to work alongside Trading Standards, who do brilliant work across the county.”

Free support is available for anyone aged 12+ who wants to quit vaping or smoking and is struggling to stop. You just need to be living, working or going to school in Warwickshire or registered with a Warwickshire GP. The support will be tailored to you and is completely confidential and non-judgmental.

Visit https://smokefreecw.co.uk/local-stop-smoking-service to find out more.