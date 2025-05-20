Act on Energy

Act on Energy

Stratford Heating & Energy Bills Support (SHEBS)

Financial help towards energy bills and to replace and repair heating systems.

This scheme is funded by UK Government.

With over 25 years’ experience, Act on Energy is an award-winning charity, delivering free, impartial energy advice. Working in partnership with Local Authorities and external organisations, we offer a range of services such as help with applying for grants, access to funding for energy efficiency measures and in-home support for those struggling with the cost of living.

Residents in Stratford could benefit from a fuel payment through our energy bill support scheme and could qualify for a heating upgrade or boiler servicing. To find out if you are eligible for this grant, or others, you can contact us for free.

To learn more about Stratford Heating & Energy Bills Support (SHEBS), please visit: Stratford Heating & Energy Bills Support (SHEBS) | Act On Energy

Free advice phone line: 0800 988 2881

Email: advice@actonenergy.org.uk

Website: www.actonenergy.org.uk