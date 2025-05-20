St. Catherine's Bungalows Senior Care Post

Father Hudson's - Bungalow Care Manager

Department: St. Catherine's Bungalows

Location: Coleshill, Warwickshire

Closing Date: 22 May 2025

Hours Per Week: 39

Employment Type: Permanent

Salary £15.26 per hour

Are you passionate about providing person centred care and leading a team? Experienced in care and ready to take the next step in developing your career? Come and join our team. We are looking for a Senior Care Leader who is passionate about making a difference.

Do you want to working for a charitable organisation that supports people in need in the care sector to improve their quality of life. If so, this will be a great opportunity for you that will give you a true sense of job satisfaction.

St Catherine’s Bungalows provide person-centred care delivered by a well-trained, highly experienced and dedicated staff team. The purpose-built bungalows are home to sixteen people with a range of learning, physical and sensory disabilities. Each bungalow is personalised to the needs of the residents and encourages a small community environment in which people can flourish and grow.

You will provide appropriate care and support to vulnerable adults with complex needs and learning disabilities living at St Catherine’s Bungalows to ensure each resident is able to maximise their independence and make choices in all areas of their lives.

Working Pattern: 16.5 hours on rota providing direct care to residents, 22.5 hours off rota managing a bungalow for 5 residents. Supervising and supporting staff and being part of the management team at St. Catherine’s. Taking part in on-call duties.

As a Senior Care Leader, you will be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the bungalow you are leading in by taking responsibility for the following:

To lead and manage the team in an inspiring pro-active way in order to enable them to provide excellent person-centred support.

To initiate change and drive improvement through systems and work practices, as directed by the registered manager.

To support the residents health and wellbeing and to provide excellent person-centred support ensuring that residents can live life as they choose and to the full.

The successful applicant should have extensive experience of working with people with a range of learning, physical and sensory disabilities, have a thorough understanding of Care Quality Commission requirements and procedures and have a Diploma Level 3 working in direct care.

You should also have strong communication and organisational skills with the ability to prioritise and work on your own initiative.

Father Hudson’s Caritas is a committed employer that proactively pursues our ambitions for equality, diversity and inclusion in all that we do, building on our core values. As a reward for your dedication to our services we offer the following:

Enhanced disclosure from the Disclosure & Barring Service funded by the Society.

Supported and bespoke full induction programme

Opportunity for overtime

Enhanced Society Sick Pay and Statutory Sick Pay upon qualifying period

Enhanced Annual Leave entitlements.

Free Parking

Group Company Pension Scheme upon qualifying period

Access to our Employee Assistance Programme offering confidential support on personal and professional matters.

Refer a friend scheme.

Employee suggestion scheme accessible via intranet

Online Payslips

Bank Holiday Enhancements for Christmas Day and New Years Day

Excellent free online and face to face training to help develop and enhance your skills.

Investing in our employees by giving you the opportunity to study for the Certificate in Care and Diplomas in Care, enhancing developmental opportunities.

Long Service Awards

High Infection Prevention and Control Measures

We do reserve the right to close this advertisement early if we receive a high volume of suitable applications.

Please note that a Full UK Driving Licence is an essential requirement for this role. if you do not have a Full UK Driving Licence then your application will not be considered.

For full details and how to apply, please visit www.fatherhudsons.org.uk or contact recruitmenthr@fatherhudsons.org.uk

Closing date: 22nd May 2025, we do reserve the right to close this advertisement early if we receive a high volume of suitable applications.