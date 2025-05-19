Building suppliers are warned! - it’s not just residents losing out to Rogue Traders!

Warwickshire County Council’s Trading Standards Service is warning suppliers of building materials that they are also at risk of falling victim to rogue traders.

Trading Standards Officers have received reports that suppliers of fencing panels, roof tiles, plasterboard and other building and home improvement materials have also been targeted.

Rogue traders order these materials before luring the suppliers to remote delivery locations. On their arrival, the suppliers are threatened and forced to hand over the materials without receiving any payment for them, or are promised payment at a later date, but which is never made.

In doing so rogue traders are making illegal profits out of both suppliers and customers.

Warwickshire Trading Standards urges building suppliers not to deliver products to locations they feel uncomfortable visiting or if they choose to, to take payment beforehand. Suppliers should also Google the delivery locations before they travel and keep records of any problematic deliveries, so they can avoid issues in the future.

And in advice for residents, you can’t tell a good trader from a bad one on the doorstep. Residents are strongly urged not to buy goods or services from unexpected doorstep traders, including those offering property repairs.

Residents and traders can contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline: 0808 223 1133, for help and advice. All complaints and enquiries from Warwickshire businesses and consumers are shared with Warwickshire Trading Standards.

Building suppliers who feel physically threatened or wish to report a theft, should contact the Police. When a crime is taking place, dial 999 in an emergency. You can also report to the Police on 101 or alternatively, you can report online at www.police.uk.

More safety advice for delivery drivers: https://nbcc.police.uk/images/crime-prevention/pdfs/delivery-driver-security.pdf

www.warwickshire.gov.uk/tradingstandards