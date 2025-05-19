Single Use Vape Vape Ban Almost Here!

Warwickshire County Council’s Trading Standards Service is advising retailers to act now in advance of the ban on disposable vapes that comes into force on 1st June 2025.

Retailers should now consider stopping buying new stocks of single use vapes and sell any existing stocks before 1st June.

Guidance

From the 1st June 2025 retailers must stop selling or offering for sale single use vapes (whether or not they contain nicotine), remove them from their store (including online stores) and arrange for them to be collected by a registered vape recycling service.

Retailers who fail to follow the law and continue to sell disposable vapes after the ban face having these products seized by Trading Standards and could be fined £200. Repeat offenders could be prosecuted.

Retailers can continue to sell reusable vapes.

What is a reusable vape?

It must have a battery you can recharge and be refillable with vape liquid, either by filling up the tank or cartridge with e-liquid or inserting new pre-filled pods. Refills (pods or vape liquid refill bottles) should be separately available for users to buy.

If the vape has a coil, it must be one that can be replaced by an average user, either by removing and replacing it or removing and replacing a pod or tank that contains it. The coil (whether part of a replacement pod or tank, or not) should be separately available to buy.

You’ll need to be able to demonstrate that an average user can separately buy individual refill items (including pods or e-liquid refill bottles) for the vaping items you stock. An easy way of doing this is by providing these items in your shop or online store.

Retailers requiring further advice can contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service. Phone 0808 223 1133 or visit: https://www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer/get-more-help/if-you-need-more-help-about-a-consumer-issue/

For more information and guidance about the forthcoming ban, please visit: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/single-use-vapes-ban