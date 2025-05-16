Mental Health First Aid Kit

Childline

A Mental health first aid kit can help you out when life starts to feel more challenging, so you always have a couple easy things to hand that will make a big difference. Use our advice to start building your own.

What is a mental health first aid kit?

Your Mental health first aid kit can help you deal with things when they’re getting hard to handle. Building your kit can help you figure out what makes you feel good, and what you can try out during tougher times.

A good place to start with your kit could be:

Ways to distract yourself

What you can do to relax or calm down

Things that have helped you feel good in the past

Who you can chat to

Everyone is different, so your first aid kit should be unique to you. Think about what’s helped in the past or what you want to try. It could include things you can rely on, that you can always come back to for when you need to take on life’s challenges.

Feeling stuck? There are a few ideas on this page to help you get started, but you can include whatever you want.

