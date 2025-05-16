Children's Burn Trust

We are a national charity dedicated to providing support and rehabilitation for burned and scald injured children and their families, as well as prevention and awareness campaigns for which there is no national funding.

 

Contact details

Telephone: 07802635590

Email: info@cbtrust.org.uk

 

Facebook: (1) Facebook

X: (18) ChildrensBurnsTrust (@CBTofficial) / X

Instagram: Children's Burns Trust (@childrensburnstrust) • Instagram photos and videos

TikTok: Children’s Burns Trust (@childrensburnstrust) | TikTok

 

Published: 16th May 2025

