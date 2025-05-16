A community working to reduce burn injuries to children and young people and support burn survivors and their families
Children's Burn Trust
We are a national charity dedicated to providing support and rehabilitation for burned and scald injured children and their families, as well as prevention and awareness campaigns for which there is no national funding.
Contact details
Telephone: 07802635590
Email: info@cbtrust.org.uk
Facebook: (1) Facebook
X: (18) ChildrensBurnsTrust (@CBTofficial) / X
Instagram: Children's Burns Trust (@childrensburnstrust) • Instagram photos and videos
TikTok: Children’s Burns Trust (@childrensburnstrust) | TikTok