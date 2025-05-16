Highways works to support THE ASPS housing development start

Roadworks to support the new housing development on the A425 Banbury Road, known as THE ASPS, are set to begin.

The works will involve the installation of new three-way traffic signals to support access into the development, being carried out by consortium members Taylor Wimpey and Bloor Homes, which will see 900 homes built in the area.

Throughout the work various types of traffic management will be used including temporary traffic signals, but to minimise disruption, signals will not be used wherever possible, during peak hours of 07:30-09:30 and 15:30-17:00 on weekdays. There may also be periods of overnight road closures for required resurfacing works, which will be publicised in advance via the correct channels.

The work will involve creating drainage works, surfacing roads, upgrading the existing street lighting, installation of traffic signals and the introduction of new splitter islands.

There are several phases to the works which are expected to complete in the winter. The first phase, starting on 19th May, will see the contractor, Fitzgeralds Contractors Ltd, mobilised and begin excavation and clearance of the site. Early activities will involve utilities diversions and installation of the drainage.

Mark Ryder, Executive Director for Communities at WCC said:

“These works are essential to allow safe access to and from the new development for commuters and cyclists. The addition of new homes to the area is excellent news, but it does require an infrastructure to support it.