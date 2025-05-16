Help for Parent/Carers

For parents and carers of school age children aged 5 to 16

If you are the parent or carer of a child in school, you can text a school nurse on 07520 619 376, Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm.

You can message outside these times, but you will get a reply during opening hours. All chats are confidential.

You can message for advice on all kinds of health issues, including:

general health

child development

behaviour

toileting advice

emotional health and wellbeing

ChatHealth for young people aged 11 to 19

If you are 11 to 19 years old you can text a school nurse on 07507 331 525, Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm.

ChatHealth for young people aged 11 to 19

If you are 11 to 19 years old you can text a school nurse on 07507 331 525, Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm.