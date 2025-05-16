Help for Parent/Carers
For parents and carers of school age children aged 5 to 16
If you are the parent or carer of a child in school, you can text a school nurse on 07520 619 376, Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm.
You can message outside these times, but you will get a reply during opening hours. All chats are confidential.
You can message for advice on all kinds of health issues, including:
- general health
- child development
- behaviour
- toileting advice
- emotional health and wellbeing
ChatHealth for young people aged 11 to 19
If you are 11 to 19 years old you can text a school nurse on 07507 331 525, Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm.
You can message outside these times, but you will get a reply during opening hours. All chats are confidential. You can message for advice on all kinds of health issues, including:
- sexual health
- emotional health
- bullying
- healthy eating.