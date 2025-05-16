This Girl Can

Disney Dance-Alongs

We’ve teamed up with Disney to create dance routines to help you get active with your kids.

This Girl Can is all about celebrating women getting active, no matter how they choose to do it.

To get you inspired, we’ve teamed up with Disney and families across England to show you some of the ways mums and kids get moving to the songs they love.

You can learn their moves or put your own spin on their routine but whatever you do, however you do it, at the end of the day it’s about breaking a sweat while enjoying a fun time together.

Disney Dance-Alongs | This girl can

X: (18) This Girl Can (@ThisGirlCanUK) / X

LinkedIn: (25) This Girl Can: Overview | LinkedIn

Facebook: This Girl Can | Facebook

Instagram: This Girl Can (@thisgirlcanuk) • Instagram photos and videos