Special Needs Friendship Group

Embrace

Our group was set up in 2009 by a group of parents with children with special needs, to provide friendship and support to other parents/carers. Membership is free and open to everyone - whether you are the parent/carer or family member/friend - or whether you care for an adult or child. It may also be that your child does not have a full diagnosis - that is alright, please still come along.

Embrace Special Needs

Meetings held at Fun Creek, Coleshill Manor

from 6.30pm to 8.30pm - first Wednesday of every month

Phone: 07503 002948

Email: embrace-sn@mail.com

Find us on Facebook : Embrace Special Needs Friendship Group