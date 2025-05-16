Embrace

Our group was set up in 2009 by a group of parents with children with special needs, to provide friendship and support to other parents/carers.  Membership is free and open to everyone - whether you are the parent/carer or family member/friend - or whether you care for an adult or child.  It may also be that your child does not have a full diagnosis - that is alright, please still come along.

Meetings held at Fun Creek, Coleshill Manor

from 6.30pm to 8.30pm  - first Wednesday of every month   

Phone: 07503 002948
Email: embrace-sn@mail.com

Find us on Facebook :  Embrace Special Needs Friendship Group

