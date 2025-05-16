Warwickshire County Council

Family Information Service (FIS)

Welcome to Warwickshire's Family Information Service

Not sure where to start? Check out our video and contact our knowledgable and friendly Family Information Service (FIS). They will listen to you and help you access information and services that can support you: Warwickshire Family Information Service

Online: Facebook – Warwickshire Family Information Service

If you are a professional referring a family to the Family Information Service with their consent, please complete the FIS referral form

Email: fis@warwickshire.gov.uk

Phone: 0800 408 1558 or 01926 742 274