Support for girls aged 10 - 18 years Nurturing self-esteem and mental wellbeing

Flourish

Care. Connection. Courage.

Created for girls, shaped by women. We’re here to listen, understand and support this generation of girls, providing a safe space for them to talk, share their concerns, and explore their challenges and goals.

Using creative techniques, we help them to recognise their self-worth, live to their full potential, and get to where they want to be.

We are women supporting girls

We offer one-to-one and group mentoring programmes for girls from all walks of life, who are dealing with anxiety, pressures, low self-esteem, and issues that are holding them back from being where they want to be.

Every girl we work with has the potential to grow and flourish. We work with them to create a newfound confidence and stronger emotional resilience.

