Support for bereaved children and young people in Coventry and Warwickshire.

Guy's Gift

The charity began working with bereaved children, young people and their families in 2009. To date, we have supported over 2500 children and young people who have experienced the death of someone important to them.

The charity was founded in recognition that there wasn’t existing local support for bereaved families in Coventry and Warwickshire, a need which we were able to fulfil.

Over the years since we started the team has grown, and the support we are able to offer has grown too. To read more about what support might look like for your family or a family you know take a look at our services. Many of the team at Guy’s Gift have personal experience of bereavement and the impact it has within a family.

Phone: 0845 467 3035

Email: info@guysgift.co.uk

Facebook: Guy's Gift | Leamington Spa | Facebook

X: (18) Guy's Gift (@GuysGiftCharity) / X

LinkedIn: (25) Guy's Gift: Overview | LinkedIn