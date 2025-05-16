The mission of the AAP is to attain optimal physical, mental and social health and well-being for all infants, children, adolescents and young adults.

Healthy Children

HealthyChildren.org is the only parenting website backed by 67,000 pediatricians committed to the physical, mental and social health and well-being of all infants, children, adolescents and young adults.

Here, you'll find evidence-based information from the American Academy of Pediatrics to help guide you on your parenting journey. Whether you're looking for general information on child health or for more specific parenting guidance, you've come to the right place.

HealthyChildren.org - From the American Academy of Pediatrics

Instagram: Healthy Children (@healthychildrenaap) • Instagram photos and videos

Facebook: Healthy Children | Facebook

X: (14) HealthyChildren (@healthychildren) / X

Pinterest: (751) Pinterest