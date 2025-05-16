NHS

Healthy Start - Get Help to Buy Food and Milk

If you’re more than 10 weeks pregnant or have a child under 4, you may be entitled to get help to buy healthy food and milk.

If you’re eligible, you’ll be sent a Healthy Start card with money on it that you can use in some UK shops. We’ll add your benefit onto this card every 4 weeks.

You can use your card to buy:

plain liquid cow’s milk

fresh, frozen, and tinned fruit and vegetables

fresh, dried, and tinned pulses

infant formula milk based on cow’s milk

You can also use your card to collect:

Healthy Start vitamins – these support you during pregnancy and breastfeeding

vitamin drops for babies and young children – these are suitable from birth to 4 years old

How to apply – Get help to buy food and milk (Healthy Start)