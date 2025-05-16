Committed to transforming the health of all kids.
Kid's Health
Nemours KidsHealth was founded by Dr. Neil Izenberg in 1995. Since then, Nemours KidsHealth articles, videos, animations, print publications, and health instructions have had billions of visits. Nemours KidsHealth is the most-viewed site for dependable information on children's health, behavior, and development from before birth through the teen years.
Nemours KidsHealth - the Web's most visited site about children's health
