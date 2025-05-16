Helping young people focus on what they would like to be different about their lives & how to change.

Lifespace Trust

Lifespace is a charity that support the wellbeing of young people (7 to 19) with one-to-one mentoring, groups activities and leadership opportunities. We work in schools, in the community and online across South/Mid Warwickshire. Last year more than 638 young people trusted our mentors to support them when things were tough.



Our vision is that all young people have the self-esteem, confidence and resilience to thrive. We're doing all we can to make that happen - you can get in touch by calling 01789 297400 or emailing hello@lifespace.org.uk today.

