Online Grooming Awareness

This course option provides a guide to how social media and gaming can be used to groom vulnerable individuals, not just through radicalisation, but other forms of potential harm.

The content includes the impact of different social media apps, the Dark Web, gaming and guides to help keep individuals safe. Increasingly, there are significant risks and challenges online. This webinar explores why it is more important than ever that we help to keep young people and the vulnerable safe.

Pre-Requisites: None

Test Required: No

Evaluation Required: Yes

Certificate Awarded: Yes

If you would like to book onto this course, please contact Erin York at erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk. Alternatively, The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk.