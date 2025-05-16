Early diagnosis among priorities for Dementia Action Week 

This Dementia Action Week (19 – 25 May 2025), Warwickshire County Council is encouraging residents to discover the support available for those living with dementia and their families.

This Dementia Action Week (19 – 25 May 2025), Warwickshire County Council is encouraging residents to discover the support available for those living with dementia and their families, as well as the importance of early diagnosis. Dementia Action Week is a national initiative led by Alzheimer’s Society.

Around 8,000* people in Warwickshire have a dementia diagnosis though it is estimated that a higher number of people are living with dementia, and this number is expected to grow in coming years. The council offers a variety of support including bespoke assistance for carers, financial advice, help to getting a diagnosis and accessing the necessary care and support.

Becky Hale, Executive Director for Social Care and Health, said:

"We are committed to ensuring that people with dementia and their carers feel supported, included and respected and that they stay independent for as long as they can. We are focused on raising awareness and providing early help and support to enable people to have the best possible quality of life. “Early diagnosis is vital to give people access to the care, treatment and support they need. However, we understand that as dementia progresses, the needs of those affected will change. That is why we are dedicated to offering the right support at every stage and our services are here to help”.

Some of the key issues that the council is keen to address and support include:

Stigma: The stigma surrounding dementia can deter people from seeking early diagnosis or accessing necessary care and support. The Dementia Connect service in Warwickshire provides the resources and support needed to understand the effects of dementia and how to provide care for someone with dementia.

Carer support: Family and friends caring for someone with dementia often lack support for themselves, risking carer burnout as responsibilities increase. Ensuring better support for carers is important and Caring Together Warwickshire provides carers’ looking after someone with dementia with support, information, advice and guidance tailored to their unique needs.

Financial challenges: The council can signpost to a variety of support including financial assessment, advice on welfare benefits, and information and support to help individuals and families manage the costs associated with dementia care, through support services like Dementia Connect.

Becky Hale continued:

“Warwickshire is a dementia-friendly county, and support can be found through a wide range of services including libraries, art and culture venues, community groups, social clubs and dementia cafés. I urge people to take a look at the breadth of services that are available in their area during Dementia Action Week”.

To find services in each district or borough in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/dementia

Find out more about the benefits of early diagnosis www.nhs.uk/conditions/dementia/early-diagnosis-benefits

For tips and advice about healthy ageing and how to keep mentally well, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/falls-prevention/brain-training

*Source: NHS digital Recorded Dementia Diagnoses - NHS Digital