The British Dietetic Association (BDA)

Lunch - Healthy Packed Lunches

Packed lunches can be easy, healthy and exciting. These tips can help you make a tasty and nutritious lunch and help you choose options from the main food groups.

The British Dietetic Association (BDA) is the only body in the UK representing the whole of the dietetic workforce. We are a trade union and professional body representing the professional, educational, public and workplace interests of our members. Founded in 1936, we are one of the oldest and most experienced dietetic organisations in the world.

This website provides a large amount of information for anyone interested in food and nutrition as well as dietetics as a career. If you are a BDA member, you will also have access to a wide variety of resources and support in your work or practice.

Healthy packed lunches - BDA