Primary pupils encouraged to take on the ‘great space walk’

Warwickshire is supporting Walk to School Week (19-23 May).

Walk to School week is a national campaign from Living Streets to improve children’s health by encouraging them to walk, or wheel, to school next week.

This year's theme – The Great Space Walk – will ignite children's imaginations while highlighting the many benefits of walking to school through promoting healthier lifestyles and supporting a cleaner environment for everyone.

Johnny Kyriacou, Warwickshire County Council’s Executive Director for Education said: “This is a fantastic way to promote healthy lifestyles, improve air quality, and create a more sustainable future for our county.

“Support for this initiative is another way Warwickshire is demonstrating its child friendly ethos as we know regular exercise helps children to be happy and healthy and ready to learn.

“We do understand however that walking to school may not be an option for everyone and that educational needs and disabilities may impact how people choose to participate, but this shouldn’t be a barrier. Incorporating other forms of active movement that work for people during the week will all have a positive effect.”

Walking wonders await

Primary schools across Warwickshire are invited to participate in the challenge, where pupils can use the theme for the week, and their imaginations, to turn their commutes into magical adventures, spotting things along the way, playing games and enjoying the chance to connect and get active.

Benefits beyond the classroom

Walk to School Week isn't just about fun. It's about showcasing the positive impact walking has on individuals, communities, and the planet. From improved physical and mental well-being to reduced traffic congestion and pollution.

Last year, Walk to School Week saw over 300,000 pupils participate nationwide, and this year promises to be even bigger. Warwickshire has the chance to be part of something truly special.

Join the movement

Find out more about Walk to School Week and getting involved at www.livingstreets.org.uk/wtsw

Walk to School Week is part of Living Streets' National Walking Month initiative which encourages people to leave their cars at home throughout the month and beyond with 20 active travel tips.

Information about health, active travel and Child Friendly Warwickshire:

www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wellness for physical and mental health support for individuals and families.

www.warwickshire.gov.uk/activetravel for ideas and information about walking, wheeling and cycling, including the safe and active school programme.

www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk for details about the county’s commitment to help children and young people be happy, healthy, heard, skilled and safe.