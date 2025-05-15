Supports children with life-threatening illnesses and their families to help with their emotional wellbeing.

Molly Olly's Wishes

We provide gifts to individuals and donate therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

We are professional and personal and never forget that those we help are going through extremely challenging times. We always strive to be empathetic and compassionate.

Our Aims

Our aim is to provide support to children suffering from life-threatening illnesses and their families in the UK.

In an unimaginably difficult situation, we hope to make the dark days a little brighter.

Our main areas of work are:

Fulfilling wishes by providing gifts to individual children

Donating our therapeutic toy Olly The Brave and his story books

Bespoke projects such as funding a Paediatric Palliative Care Consultant, and the furnishing of the Magnolia House palliative care facility, at Birmingham Children’s Hospital

We also run support events for families of seriously ill children including afternoon teas where families can meet and share experiences, an annual ‘Remember Me’ day for families.

Alternatively, contact:

01926 698735

07747 854914

rachel@mollyolly.co.uk

Facebook: Molly Ollys | Facebook

X: (16) Molly Ollys (@MollyOllys) / X

LinkedIn: (27) Molly Ollys: Overview | LinkedIn

Instagram: Molly Ollys (@mollyollyswishes) • Instagram photos and videos