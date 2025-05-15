The National Water Safety Forum (NWSF) is a UK-focused, voluntary network, working together in order to reduce water-related deaths and associated harm.

National Water Safety Forum

The NWSF was established in 2004 following a Government review into water safety. It sought to bring together a number of pre-existing national groups with the ambition of creating a ‘one-stop shop’ for the prevention of drowning and water safety harm in the UK, recognising the broad range of existing stakeholder groups, their respective contributions, and their own brands and values, often towards charitable objectives.

Home | National Water Safety Forum

X: (13) National Water Safety Forum (@NWSFweb) / X