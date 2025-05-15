National Childbirth Trust

We are the charity that supports people as they become parents. We're here for you through pregnancy, birth, and early parenthood.

Our charity has a proud 65-year history of creating transformative change in the lives of parents. We are a trusted voice, a reassuring presence and a strong advocate, campaigning on the issues that matter most.

Today, we are a membership charity and a strong community of volunteers, practitioners, peer supporters, staff, students, advocates, and campaigners. We have a huge opportunity to positively influence the experience of millions more people as they become parents and to shape a bright future together.

We connect, inform and support parents through our antenatal and postnatal courses, bringing people together to share information and experiences of pregnancy, birth, and life with a new baby. Our peer support programmes are there for parents who may be under-served by society or who are experiencing challenges with mental health, social isolation, or other unmet needs.

We host thousands of community-based events across the UK. If you’re a new or expectant parent, chances are you’ve joined one of our Bumps & Babies Groups or visited a Baby Café to access infant feeding support. Many of these activities are run by our volunteers, who give more than 70,000 hours of outstanding community service each year.

We support parents to make informed decisions that feel right for them. We provide access to evidence-based information through our website, Parent Hub and free Infant Feeding Support Line 365-days a year.

Support line

0300 330 0700

Practical and emotional support with feeding your baby and general enquiries for parents, members and volunteers.

NCT - The UK's leading charity for parents

