Over 100 people gather for first ever Park Yoga session at Kingsbury Water Park

More than 100 people unrolled their yoga mats and enjoyed an hour of serenity at Kingsbury Water Park on Sunday 4 May.

This was for the very first Park Yoga session held at the site – and just under 150 returned for the second session a week later.

Warwickshire County Council’s Country Parks team have partnered with Park Yoga to offer these free weekly outdoor yoga sessions in the beautiful surroundings of one of the county’s most popular green spaces. The sessions are running every Sunday morning from 9:30am to 10:30am until 14 September.

The relaxed, inclusive sessions are open to all – whether you’re new to yoga or have years of experience. Led by a qualified instructor, Park Yoga offers a gentle way to stretch, move, and boost your wellbeing while connecting with nature and the local community. Children are welcome when accompanied by a parent or carer.

Mark Ryder, Executive Director for Communities at Warwickshire County Council, said:

"It’s been fantastic to see so many people coming together to enjoy the first Park Yoga sessions at Kingsbury Water Park. We know that spending time in green spaces can have a hugely positive impact on wellbeing, and these free sessions are a brilliant way to support people’s physical and mental health. We hope even more people will come along and give it a try this summer."

No booking is needed – simply look out for the Park Yoga flag at Kingsbury Water Park on the day. Participants should bring a yoga mat or towel, along with sun cream and water.

Standard car parking charges apply, with RingGo now available for digital payments.

For more information and updates from Warwickshire Country Parks, sign up to the monthly newsletter.