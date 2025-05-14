Children's Speech & Language Therapy

NHS

Our mission is to improve the life chances of children in Warwickshire by working with families and professionals to improve skills and breakdown barriers to communication.

Our service aims to support children with difficulties communicating. These children may have difficulty:

Understanding instructions

Communicating their wants and needs

Producing speech sounds

Eating, drinking and swallowing.

Speech and language therapy (children) :: South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust