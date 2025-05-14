National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children

We're the UK's leading children’s charity. We’ve been looking out for children for over 140 years – and we couldn’t do it without you.

We help make a million children a year safer from abuse.

Through Speak out Stay safe we reached 1.2m children in 2022/23 and we helped many more through all our other services.

We developed new services to help families, campaigned to change laws, shared information about abuse and how to recognise it, and developed new tools for children, parents and professionals.

Contact the NSPCC Helpline

You can contact the NSPCC Helpline by calling 0808 800 5000 or emailing help@NSPCC.org.uk.

Our voice Helpline is currently available 10am–4pm Monday to Friday. You can still email help@NSPCC.org.uk at any time for free. You don’t have to say who you are.

18 or under?

Childline offers free, confidential advice and support whatever your worry, whenever you need help.

0800 1111

