Petals through Coventry University

This web app is for young people, both girls and boys living in the UK who want to find out more about Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and how it might affect them and others they may know.

We also think the app will be useful for other groups of people too including:

Young women and young men who think their sisters or cousins may be at risk

Young women and young men who think friends may be at risk

Women who have undergone FGM themselves

Anyone else who has an interest in FGM

What will I find out?

This webapp informs young people about Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) known in some communities as:

female circumcision

female genital cutting

'cutting'

'sunna'

'khitan'

We have included:

Quiz

The facts about FGM including what it is, effects on health, why it's practised, the law, what the UK Government is doing

Views about FGM from girls, young women, men, religious leaders, FGM survivors, organisations

Take action - what you can do to end FGM and situations you may come across

Help and support

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section including 'what would happen if...?',

Glossary which gives explanations for some of the words used in this app

