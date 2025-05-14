Standing side-by-side with young people on their journey through life. We are well connected to local, regional and national youth work partners and regularly contribute to the shaping of youth policy

Positive Youth Foundation

The Positive Youth Foundation (PYF) is a registered charity that has two distinct purposes:

1. Improve outcomes for young people aged 8-25, primarily in the Coventry and surrounding regional areas.

Intensive frontline services to young people through programmes relating to education, employment and training, healthy and safe lifestyles, arts and culture, social action; and,



2. Through co-commissioning, advocacy and influence, to support the local, regional and national youth work sector to thrive. We aim to raise the aspirations and life chances of young people who are facing challenging circumstances through our identified areas of work:

Strategic support to policy leads, commissioners, funders and agencies across the youth work sector. Young people deserve the very best start in life and ongoing support to become the best that they can be.

Head Quarters

Positive Youth Foundation HQ

The Techno Centre

Coventry University Technology Park

Puma Way

Coventry

CV1 2TT



Telephone: 02476 158 550

Email: info@positiveyouthfoundation.org

Instagram: Positive Youth Foundation (@positiveyouthuk) • Instagram photos and videos

YouTube: PositiveYouth Foundation - YouTube

X: (17) Positive Youth Foundation (@positiveyouthUK) / X