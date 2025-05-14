Royal College of Paediatrics & Child Health

RCPCH

Children and young people are central to the College's work, driving everything we do. The RCPCH &Us programme works to ensure their voice makes a real difference in child health and healthcare.

Children and young people - and their families - work with us and our member community to shape policy and advocacy, inform education, training and practice and develop quality improvement programmes. In turn, they develop skills for life.

RCPCH &Us - the voice of children, young people and families

