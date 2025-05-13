The Mary Anning Maquette comes to Market Hall Museum, Warwick

Mary Anning was a pioneer of palaeontology.

Her discoveries of ichthyosaurs, plesiosaurs and other fossils on the Jurassic Coast at the beginning of the nineteenth century were studied by the most eminent palaeontologists of the day. During her lifetime she received a lot of respect from scientists, but perhaps not the full recognition that she deserved.

Warwickshire was once under the Jurassic Sea and some of the fossils found in our county are just like the ones that Mary discovered. Currently on display at Market Hall Museum is a display of fossils including spectacular ichthyosaur skulls, discovered in local quarries in Victorian times. You will also be able to see the Mary Anning Maquette – the original clay model of a new sculpture in Mary’s home town of Lyme Regis.

Jon Radley, Curator of Natural Sciences says ‘We are very proud to be hosting the Mary Anning maquette. This is the original model for the statue created by Denise Dutton and is on tour around the country. We would like to thank the Charity and Trustees of Mary Anning Rocks! for this loan’.

A bronze sculpture of Mary can also be seen in her hometown of Lyme Regis on the Jurassic Coast, celebrating her fossil discoveries in the nearby cliffs. Have you had your photo taken with Mary in Lyme Regis? The museum would love to see them! Plus come and have your photo with the maquette and share those too.

It is Mary’s Birthday on the 21st May and to celebrate there is a Free Fossil activity trail for May Half term. Ask at the desk. Saturday 24th May – Saturday 31st May.