Harbury Lane Junction scheme among schemes highlighted at prestigious awards

The project to improve the safety of an identified accident spot in Leamington Spa has been acclaimed as being among the best examples of civil engineering by the Chartered Institution of Highways.

The Harbury Lane/Fosse Way junction scheme, was among those put forward for consideration by the judges in the Best Small Project Scheme. This recognises ‘outstanding examples of transportation or highway projects (of budget under £5m), demonstrating they have … made a major contribution to the West Midlands’.

Warwickshire’s scheme, which used Section 278 developer funding, was delivered in partnership with Montell Engineering. It tackled safety problems potentially posed by the increased housing developments in the area with increased pressure on the network’s capacity, causing significant safety concerns and increases in congestion.

Highways improvements included the construction of retaining walls to allow widening of the roads, traffic signals and street lighting. Improved crossing facilities for vulnerable pedestrians and cyclists have encouraged active travel and will tie in with future cycling schemes in the area.

An additional factor for the awards this year was the ability to ‘demonstrate effective management considering the current social and financial crisis on the health, safety and wellbeing of workforce and customers’.

The Harbury Scheme included planting of trees and shrubs to boost local biodiversity, acoustic fencing to reduce noise pollution and shields on some lighting columns to prevent excessive light spill. During construction, acoustic mats were used to mitigate against noise.

Traffic management responded to traffic conditions during construction by using intelligent software that was able to anticipate traffic movement using previously gathered data, minimising the disruption to commuters.

Mark Ryder, Warwickshire County Council’s Executive Director for Communities said: “Making the shortlist for this award recognises the high standard of work that the county council’s team of engineers and partners have produced.

“We aim to carry out work as sensitively as we can to residents, businesses and commuters, keeping any kind of disruption to a minimum. We also look to construct schemes that not only respond to the short-term needs of an area but also look beyond that to what will be needed in the future. This scheme is an exemplar of what highway schemes should be delivering.”

Warwickshire also took home the Research and Innovation Award for the work of its Road Safety Partnership for the Fosse Way scheme. Find out more: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/6278/fosse-way-road-safety-scheme-highly-commended-at-regional-awards

Warwickshire’s road safety schemes have also been shortlisted for two National CIHT awards for the Fosse Way Scheme in the Technology and Digital Transformation category and the Young Driver Online Education Event in the CIHT Road Safety Award. The winners of these awards will be announced on 4 June 2025.

Find out more about road safety in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadsafety