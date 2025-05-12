Fosse Way road safety scheme highly commended at regional awards

A scheme to reduce road casualties on one of Warwickshire’s road traffic collision hotspots was highly commended in the Innovation and Research category.

A scheme to reduce road casualties on one of Warwickshire’s road traffic collision hotspots was highly commended in the Innovation and Research category at the recent Chartered Institution of Highways and Transportation (CIHT) West Midlands AGM Awards.

This scheme, which was also shortlisted in the Collaboration category, aimed to address increasing road casualties along the Fosse Way. Warwickshire County Council partnered with Arcadis and Michelin to pioneer an innovative, data-driven approach to road safety. Using advanced digital tools and near-miss data, the approach shifted the focus from reactive collision analysis to proactive risk identification.

A dynamic online tool was developed, integrating telematics, driver behaviour data, and machine learning to identify high-risk locations. This innovative solution empowered the council to develop and implement targeted interventions without relying solely on historical collision data. Scalable and adaptable, this digital transformation set a benchmark for how technology can transform road safety and transportation planning.

The team recognised the limitations of collision data to tackle increasing road casualties along the Fosse Way. With collisions distributed throughout the corridor, with a variety of causes, it was a challenge to identify what countermeasures to invest in and where – and to do so proactively, rather than only investing after people had been injured and lives lost.

To overcome this, the team integrated big data, engineering expertise and machine learning to create a solution, specifically using near-miss data as a predictive indicator of future road safety risks. This was delivered through a cross-industry partnership across the automotive and engineering sectors with Arcadis' engineering expertise, Michelin's advanced telematics, and leadership from WCC.

This cross-sector collaboration maximised the value of the new data sources in achieving tangible outcomes. The project has set a foundation for a more proactive approach - to identify and mitigate risks before injuries occur.

Mark Ryder, Warwickshire County Council’s Executive Director for Communities, said: “I’m delighted this scheme has been given such glowing recognition.

“Our interventions to make our roads safer have always been driven by evidence and data but this scheme takes that a step further and addresses risks before incidents occur, not after. By partnering with Arcadis and Michelin, we've been able to pioneer a proactive method using advanced digital tools and near-miss data. It’s truly innovative and will be invaluable in making our roads safer.”

At the same awards evening, the Council’s work in partnership with Montell Engineering, on improving the Harbury Lane junction in Leamington Spa through was also shortlisted. This project involved the construction of retaining walls to allow widening of the roads, traffic signals, street lighting and improved crossing facilities for vulnerable pedestrians and cyclists.

Warwickshire’s road safety schemes have also been shortlisted for two National CIHT awards for the Fosse Way Scheme in the Technology and Digital Transformation category and the Young Driver Online Education Event in the CIHT Road Safety Award. The winners of these awards will be announced on 4 June 2025.

Find out more about road safety in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roadsafety